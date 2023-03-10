Luxury apartments in Tbilisi
Historic character and contemporary residential development come together across Tbilisi’s most desirable neighbourhoods. Carefully renovated apartments in central districts, modern residences, and properties with panoramic city views create comfortable options for extended stays and relocation.
Tailored Property Selection
The residential selection brings together properties with very different architectural identities, from renovated historic apartments to contemporary developments. The priority is to find a home that combines character with reliable everyday comfort. Our collection features:
- Renovated residences in central historic neighbourhoods.
- Contemporary apartments with modern layouts and finishes.
- Spacious properties suitable for longer stays or relocation.
Request
Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.
Selecting
We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.
Payment
In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.
When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.
Advantages of working with us
Additional services
Discover Georgia through a rich blend of wine culture, craftsmanship, art, and distinctive local experiences. Additional support can open access to a more personal side of the city and surrounding regions. Available services:
- Private wine routes through Kakheti with local specialists.
- Sourcing of Georgian art, antiques, and handmade pieces.
- Individual excursions to historic estates and mountain areas.
- Assistance with private cultural and gastronomic programmes.
The best locations
Tbilisi's premium residential market is concentrated in a few districts with distinctly different identities. Vake and Mtatsminda remain particularly notable for clients seeking established addresses and higher-end residential surroundings.
- Vake — one of the city's most sought-after residential districts, combining established streets, upscale apartment buildings, parks, and access to leading urban amenities.
- Mtatsminda — elevated central living with historic architecture, quieter streets, and views across the city.
- Vera — characterful central residences surrounded by cafés, cultural venues, and a more intimate urban atmosphere.
For a more contemporary residential environment, selected developments in Saburtalo offer modern apartments and extensive amenities.
Why choose us
Tbilisi combines a rapidly developing residential market with historic neighborhoods and very different approaches to urban living. A thoughtful search helps distinguish genuinely attractive properties from opportunities that only look appealing at first glance.
- Access to residences in established and emerging premium districts.
- Local insight into neighborhood character and development patterns.
- Property options suitable for relocation, extended stays, or a second residence.
- Efficient coordination for international clients unfamiliar with the local market.
- Assistance with comparing properties before committing to a decision.
Services for property owners
Tbilisi's developing premium segment creates opportunities for owners who know how to present their property to the right audience. We combine market positioning with hands-on coordination when a residence enters the rental or sales process. Our services include:
- Market-oriented presentation of premium residences.
- Targeted outreach to international tenants and buyers.
- Organization of property visits and initial negotiations.
- Coordination with legal and professional partners when required.
- Assistance with keeping the property ready for future viewings.
Guarantee of transaction security
Local regulations can make a property transaction more complex than it first appears. Professional coordination helps ensure that important requirements are addressed before the client proceeds. Our attention extends to:
- Local rules affecting the purchase or rental structure.
- Accuracy and consistency of the documents supplied for the transaction.
- Financial conditions, deposits, and other agreed payments.
- Potential discrepancies requiring clarification before signing.
- Communication between the client and relevant professional advisers.
A transparent process makes the legal side of the transaction easier to understand and manage.