Leisure & Experiences in Tbilisi
The Holy Trinity Cathedral is one of the largest Orthodox churches in the world, located on Mount Elijah.
Located on the roof of the Sheraton Grand Metechi Palace Hotel, offering one of the best sunset views in the city. A modern interpretation of Georgian classics, with a fine dining atmosphere.
A unique format of a "one-man theater" by Chef Konstantin Tedeluri. There is no standard menu here - the chef himself creates a set dinner for guests, which makes each visit an exclusive experience.
A real open-air museum with a waterfall and a mill. Large-scale show programs with national flavor are held.
This is the main place where you can see the original works of Niko Pirosmani, as well as those of David Kakabadze and Lado Gudiashvili.
A restaurant in an old mansion with a cozy garden, which is appreciated for its secluded atmosphere and authenticity. Located in the historic district of Vera, it is ideal for romantic evenings.
A modern park in the city center, where the Two Pipes (Cultural Center) and the entrance to the glass Peace Bridge are located.
A stylish Art Deco bar in Old Tbilisi. Known for its extensive cocktail menu and delicious fusion cuisine. Perfect for beautiful evenings with DJ sets.
One of the oldest private galleries in the city. It features both renowned Georgian artists of the 20th century and contemporary artists. The atmosphere is very welcoming, and visitors can often interact with the owners themselves.
A labyrinth of narrow streets, home to the famous Abanotubani sulfur baths, Rezo Gabriadze's puppet theater, and the Fig Gorge with its waterfall.
This bar is considered one of the best mixology establishments in the city. Its concept is inspired by Georgian culture and combines the art of creating drinks with historical context. The cocktail list is handwritten in a Moleskine notebook and is regularly updated. The bartenders often share the stories behind each drink.
One of the first and best cocktail bars in the city. Visitors appreciate the expert approach to mixology, the lively atmosphere, and the author's drinks with local accents.