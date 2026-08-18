ATI Rooftop Restaurant in Tbilisi
About
Located on the roof of the Sheraton Grand Metechi Palace Hotel, offering one of the best sunset views in the city. A modern interpretation of Georgian classics, with a fine dining atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
20 Telavi St, Tbilisi 0103
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 01:00
Friday 18:00 - 01:00
Saturday 18:00 - 01:00