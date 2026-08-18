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ATI Rooftop Restaurant in Tbilisi

ATI Rooftop Restaurant

About

Located on the roof of the Sheraton Grand Metechi Palace Hotel, offering one of the best sunset views in the city. A modern interpretation of Georgian classics, with a fine dining atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 01:00
Friday 18:00 - 01:00
Saturday 18:00 - 01:00