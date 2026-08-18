Keto & Kote in Tbilisi
About
A restaurant in an old mansion with a cozy garden, which is appreciated for its secluded atmosphere and authenticity. Located in the historic district of Vera, it is ideal for romantic evenings.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
3 მიხეილ ზანდუკელის ჩიხი, 3 თორაძის ჩიხი, Tbilisi 0179
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday14:00 - 00:00
Tuesday14:00 - 00:00
Wednesday14:00 - 00:00
Thursday14:00 - 00:00
Friday14:00 - 00:00
Saturday14:00 - 00:00
Sunday14:00 - 00:00