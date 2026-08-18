Tsiskvili in Tbilisi
About
A real open-air museum with a waterfall and a mill. Large-scale show programs with national flavor are held.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
99 Akaki Beliashvili St, Tbilisi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 01:00
Thursday 16:00 - 01:00
Friday 16:00 - 01:00
Saturday 16:00 - 01:00
Sunday 16:00 - 01:00