Cocktail Factory in Tbilisi
About
One of the first and best cocktail bars in the city. Visitors appreciate the expert approach to mixology, the lively atmosphere, and the author's drinks with local accents.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
1 Vasil Petriashvili Street, Tbilisi 0179
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday20:00 - 02:00
Tuesday20:00 - 02:00
Wednesday20:00 - 02:00
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 02:00