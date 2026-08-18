41° Art of Drinks in Tbilisi
About
This bar is considered one of the best mixology establishments in the city. Its concept is inspired by Georgian culture and combines the art of creating drinks with historical context. The cocktail list is handwritten in a Moleskine notebook and is regularly updated. The bartenders often share the stories behind each drink.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Cocktail list
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
19 Galaktion Tabidze St, Tbilisi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 20:30 - 03:00
Tuesday 20:30 - 03:00
Wednesday 20:30 - 03:00
Thursday 20:30 - 03:00
Friday 20:30 - 03:00
Saturday 20:30 - 03:00
Sunday 20:30 - 03:00