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41° Art of Drinks in Tbilisi

41° Art of Drinks

About

This bar is considered one of the best mixology establishments in the city. Its concept is inspired by Georgian culture and combines the art of creating drinks with historical context. The cocktail list is handwritten in a Moleskine notebook and is regularly updated. The bartenders often share the stories behind each drink.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Cocktail list
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

19 Galaktion Tabidze St, Tbilisi
+995511419041
www.instagram.com/41gradus

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 20:30 - 03:00
Tuesday 20:30 - 03:00
Wednesday 20:30 - 03:00
Thursday 20:30 - 03:00
Friday 20:30 - 03:00
Saturday 20:30 - 03:00
Sunday 20:30 - 03:00