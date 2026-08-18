Chef Konstantin Tedeluri in Tbilisi
About
A unique format of a "one-man theater" by Chef Konstantin Tedeluri. There is no standard menu here - the chef himself creates a set dinner for guests, which makes each visit an exclusive experience.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
5 Shalva Radiani St, Tbilisi 0169
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 14:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 14:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 14:00 - 23:00
Thursday 14:00 - 23:00
Friday 14:00 - 23:00
Saturday 14:00 - 23:00
Sunday 14:00 - 23:00