We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

KUJIRA in Tokyo

KUJIRA

About

An unusual restaurant that combines ideas and technology to create a uniquely immersive experience. LED visualization and the latest digital devices are at the core. Food, drink, shisha and art in one place.

Features

Live music
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

〒160-0021 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Kabukicho, 2 Chome−23−１ 地下 2階
+81362056675

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday21:00 - 05:00
Friday21:00 - 05:00
Saturday21:00 - 05:00