KUJIRA in Tokyo
About
An unusual restaurant that combines ideas and technology to create a uniquely immersive experience. LED visualization and the latest digital devices are at the core. Food, drink, shisha and art in one place.
Features
Live music
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
〒160-0021 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Kabukicho, 2 Chome−23−１ 地下 2階
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday21:00 - 05:00
Friday21:00 - 05:00
Saturday21:00 - 05:00