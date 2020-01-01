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The Bellwood in Tokyo

The Bellwood

About

A highly acclaimed cocktail bar in Shibuya, opened in 2020 by Atsushi Suzuki. The concept is “cocktail kaiseki,” with drinks structured like a multi-course meal. The menu features experimental cocktails using Japanese ingredients.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

41-31 Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0042
+81364525077

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00