We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

VIRTÙ in Tokyo

VIRTÙ

About

A stylish cocktail bar on the 39th floor of Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi in central Tokyo, designed in an elegant Art Deco style. The menu blends French classics with Japanese ingredients (gin, vodka, shochu, sake, umeshu), focusing on vintage French spirits and rare cognacs.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1 Chome-2-1 Ōtemachi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-0004
+81368100655

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:30
Friday17:00 - 00:30
Saturday17:00 - 00:30
Sunday17:00 - 00:00