VIRTÙ in Tokyo
About
A stylish cocktail bar on the 39th floor of Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi in central Tokyo, designed in an elegant Art Deco style. The menu blends French classics with Japanese ingredients (gin, vodka, shochu, sake, umeshu), focusing on vintage French spirits and rare cognacs.
Features
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1 Chome-2-1 Ōtemachi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-0004
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:30
Friday17:00 - 00:30
Saturday17:00 - 00:30
Sunday17:00 - 00:00