We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Punch Room Tokyo in Tokyo

Punch Room Tokyo

About

An elegant cocktail bar located on the 2nd floor of The Tokyo EDITION Ginza. An ideal spot for an evening drink for two or a small group, combining a luxury atmosphere, views over Ginza, and high-quality cocktails.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

〒104-0061 Tokyo, Chuo City, Ginza, 2 Chome−8−13 東京エディション銀座 2階
+81362287400

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00