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New York Bar in Tokyo

New York Bar

About

One of Tokyo’s most iconic bars, located on the 52nd floor of Park Hyatt Tokyo in Nishi-Shinjuku. It became famous after Lost in Translation. Evenings feature live jazz and a calm atmosphere, ideal for dates or a quiet drink.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

パークハイアット東京, 52階, 3 Chome-7-1-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 163-1055
+81353233458

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00