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Not Suspicious in Tokyo

Not Suspicious

About

A friendly bar in Asakusa serving Japanese beer, sake, whiskey and cocktails. English-speaking staff and a relaxed atmosphere make this a great place to meet new people.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating

Contacts

Japan, 〒111-0032 Tokyo, Taito City, Asakusa, 1 Chome−20−2 フジキッチン 1階

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday14:00 - 23:30
Tuesday14:00 - 23:30
Wednesday14:00 - 23:30
Thursday14:00 - 23:30
Friday14:00 - 23:30
Saturday14:00 - 23:30
Sunday14:00 - 23:30