We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Magic bar CUORE in Tokyo

Magic bar CUORE

About

A unique bar in Kabukicho, Shinjuku, where you can enjoy authentic cocktails while watching a spectacular close-up magic show performed by a professional magician. With around 500 types of cocktails available, it’s the perfect spot for a memorable night in Tokyo.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Japan, 〒160-0021 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Kabukicho, 1 Chome−2−13 新光ビル 5階
+818043436842

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 05:00
Tuesday19:00 - 05:00
Wednesday19:00 - 05:00
Thursday19:00 - 05:00
Friday19:00 - 05:00
Saturday19:00 - 05:00
Sunday19:00 - 05:00