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Music Bar RUN in Tokyo

Music Bar RUN

About

A trendy music bar and lounge blending Japanese street culture with LA-style influences, combining music, fashion, and cocktails. It offers a laid-back club atmosphere with live performances, DJs, and the option to dance until morning.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

〒160-0021 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Kabukicho, 1 Chome−10−3 １F
+81362337903

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:00 - 04:00
Tuesday20:00 - 04:00
Wednesday20:00 - 04:00
Thursday20:00 - 04:00
Friday20:00 - 04:00
Saturday20:00 - 04:00
Sunday20:00 - 04:00