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Bar TRENCH in Tokyo

Bar TRENCH

About

A stylish cocktail bar in Ebisu, known for its focus on absinthe, herbal liqueurs, and an extensive bitters collection — one of the best in Japan.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

〒150-0021 Tokyo, Shibuya, Ebisunishi, 1 Chome−5−8 １０２

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00