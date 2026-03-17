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Rokusan Angel (Burlesque Tokyo) in Tokyo

Rokusan Angel (Burlesque Tokyo)

About

A venue for live burlesque shows in the heart of Tokyo, featuring colorful dancers, circus acts and exotic dances. An atmosphere that blends tradition and modernity.

Features

Полный бар
DJ сеты
Принимают карты
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов

Contacts

Japan, 〒106-0032 Tokyo, Minato City, Roppongi, 3 Chome−8−15 日拓ビル B2F
+81364472037
rokusanangel.jp/en

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 01:00
Tuesday18:30 - 01:00
Wednesday18:30 - 01:00
Thursday18:30 - 01:00
Friday18:30 - 01:00
Saturday18:30 - 01:00
Sunday18:30 - 01:00