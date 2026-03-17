Rokusan Angel (Burlesque Tokyo) in Tokyo
About
A venue for live burlesque shows in the heart of Tokyo, featuring colorful dancers, circus acts and exotic dances. An atmosphere that blends tradition and modernity.
Features
Полный бар
DJ сеты
Принимают карты
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Contacts
Japan, 〒106-0032 Tokyo, Minato City, Roppongi, 3 Chome−8−15 日拓ビル B2F
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 01:00
Tuesday18:30 - 01:00
Wednesday18:30 - 01:00
Thursday18:30 - 01:00
Friday18:30 - 01:00
Saturday18:30 - 01:00
Sunday18:30 - 01:00