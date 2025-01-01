A luxury yacht allows you to see Tokyo from a completely different perspective, immersed in an atmosphere of comfort, privacy and exclusive service.
What we offer
Tokyo is a city where high technology and tradition merge, creating a unique atmosphere. We provide premium yacht rental services suitable for various events: from romantic cruises to business meetings and grand celebrations. You can choose a yacht based on your preferences and goals:
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Each yacht is accompanied by an experienced crew providing a high level of comfort and safety on board.
Additional services
To make your experience even more unforgettable, we offer a wide range of additional services:
Routes and destinations
You can choose one of our popular routes or create your own:
Yachts for special occasions
We’ll help you organize an exclusive event, whether it’s:
Renting a yacht in Tokyo is not just a cruise but a true opportunity to experience the city from a new perspective, enjoying luxury and exclusivity in every detail. Treat yourself to an unforgettable water experience surrounded by first-class service and Tokyo’s breathtaking views.