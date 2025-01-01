RU
Luxury yachts for rent in Tokyo

A luxury yacht allows you to see Tokyo from a completely different perspective, immersed in an atmosphere of comfort, privacy and exclusive service.

What we offer

Tokyo is a city where high technology and tradition merge, creating a unique atmosphere. We provide premium yacht rental services suitable for various events: from romantic cruises to business meetings and grand celebrations. You can choose a yacht based on your preferences and goals:

  • Discover Tokyo Bay on a private cruise — with breathtaking views of Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge, and the city’s iconic skyline.
  • Perfect for those who seek a peaceful, romantic escape on the water — whether for a sunset sail or a nighttime journey under the city lights.
  • A refined setting for business meetings, product launches, or private celebrations — where every detail is taken care of.
  • Spacious and fully equipped yachts ideal for large-scale events or extended voyages to Japan’s picturesque coastal islands.

Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Each yacht is accompanied by an experienced crew providing a high level of comfort and safety on board.

  • Captain with excellent knowledge of the water area and routes.
  • Stewards in charge of service and hospitality.
  • Guides are available on request.

Additional services

To make your experience even more unforgettable, we offer a wide range of additional services:

  • Catering from Tokyo’s top restaurants, featuring exquisite Japanese and international cuisine.
  • Yacht decoration tailored to your event (wedding, party, business meeting).
  • Live music, DJs, and photographers to create a vibrant atmosphere and capture unforgettable moments.
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars.

Routes and destinations

You can choose one of our popular routes or create your own:

  • Cruise around Tokyo Bay with breathtaking city views.
  • Sunset cruise with champagne and gourmet delights.
  • Journey to the Izu Islands, where you’ll find luxurious relaxation and crystal-clear waters.

Yachts for special occasions

We’ll help you organize an exclusive event, whether it’s:

  • A corporate party with views of Tokyo’s sparkling night skyline.
  • A romantic dinner with personalized service.
  • A VIP photoshoot with the stunning backdrop of the metropolis and Mount Fuji.

Renting a yacht in Tokyo is not just a cruise but a true opportunity to experience the city from a new perspective, enjoying luxury and exclusivity in every detail. Treat yourself to an unforgettable water experience surrounded by first-class service and Tokyo’s breathtaking views.

