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Private jet for rent in Toronto

For international journeys where every hour matters, private aviation becomes a practical way to take control of your time. Flexible scheduling and a dedicated space for work allow you to combine travel with business priorities without unnecessary pressure.

What we offer

Private charter travel makes movement between Canada, the United States, and international destinations more efficient when commercial schedules do not fit the itinerary. Each flight can be arranged around departure times, trip duration, and the destinations involved.

  • Flights between Toronto, New York, Chicago, Miami, and other North American business centres.
  • Charter solutions for executives and corporate teams.
  • International travel to Europe, the Caribbean, and other regions.
  • Private journeys to ski resorts, lakeside destinations, and other leisure locations.

Light aircraft
Light aircraft
Medium jets
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Turboprop aircraft

Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Long-haul travel becomes considerably easier when passengers remain in control of how they use their time before arrival.

  • Freedom to alternate between work, rest, and sleep without following a commercial airline schedule.
  • Individually arranged meals and beverages based on advance requests.
  • A private setting for confidential conversations away from other passengers.
  • Qualified crew providing calm and attentive service throughout the journey.

Additional services

Toronto’s cosmopolitan character makes it easy to combine business commitments with art, gastronomy, and private escapes.

  • Reservations at restaurants known for creative cuisine.
  • Access arrangements for cultural events and selected private art spaces.
  • Private journeys to Niagara Falls.
  • Selection of golf clubs and countryside leisure options.
  • Assistance with business and private events.

Additional services make it possible to move effortlessly between the city’s professional energy and quieter experiences beyond it.

Directions and routes

Its international character makes it possible to arrange private travel for fast-paced North American schedules as well as long-haul journeys spanning several continents.

  • Fast connections to New York, Chicago, Miami, and other major US business centres.
  • Flights to London, Paris, Dubai, and major Asian cities for international travel.
  • Multi-stop itineraries with freedom over dates, routing, and the duration of each stay.

Why choose us

Internationally minded clients expect the same level of service wherever their journey takes them.

  • Experienced aviation partners are selected with international requirements in mind.
  • Our team works with executives, corporate groups, and private travellers alike.
  • Each stage of the journey is structured so that arrangements remain clear and easy to follow.
  • Business and leisure travel receive the same high level of discretion.

Safety and standards

A global city with intensive air traffic calls for precise coordination between routing, crew operations, and wider flight conditions.

  • Planning considers weather, airspace congestion, and airport requirements.
  • Aircraft condition is subject to the necessary technical checks.
  • Operators and crews meet international safety standards and applicable qualification requirements.

Private aviation to Canada can therefore fit naturally into a demanding schedule, where every minute carries real value.