Leisure & Experiences in Toronto
Michelin-starred restaurant of modern Mediterranean cuisine on the 38th floor. Known for its futuristic design, impeccable presentation of dishes and panoramic views of the city.
A historic estate that recreates the atmosphere of Toronto in the 1920s and 1930s.
An exclusive project in the historic building of a former bank in Little Italy. Created by the same team as the famous Don Alfonso 1890. The chef offers the most sophisticated Mediterranean haute cuisine in a futuristic, art-filled atmosphere.
A global institution of molecular mixology by chef Brent Vanderlik. A bar with intimate lighting and an avant-garde approach: cocktails are served using dry ice, rare essences, homemade bitters, and edible decor elements. Perfect for an expensive date or a late-night special.
The lively Lake Ontario waterfront. A great place for walking, renting boats, attending outdoor cultural events and picnics by the water.
A legendary restaurant of modern French cuisine, consistently holding a Michelin star. Guests are offered an exquisite tasting set in an atmosphere of refined minimalism.
A colorful and eclectic neighborhood. Known for its street art culture, vintage shops, street food vendors from around the world, and an informal atmosphere.
The central square in front of the futuristic New City Hall, where the famous glowing inscription "Toronto" is installed.
A historic neo-romantic castle-mansion. The museum offers a tour of the historic interiors, secret passages, a collection of retro cars, and well-kept gardens.
The latest large-scale project with an area of more than 1,300 sq. meters in an entertainment area. A two-level space with a technological visual show, powerful acoustics, and a separate lounge area for private conversations.
The collection includes over 90,000 works, including paintings by European masters (Van Gogh, Monet), a collection of sculptures by Henry Moore, and Canadian art (The Group of Seven). The building was renovated by architect Frank Gehry.
The largest and most luxurious entertainment complex on the city's waterfront. It is known for its grandiose parties, performances by world-renowned celebrities, massive LED screens, and panoramic views of the Toronto skyline.