BarChef in Toronto
About
A global institution of molecular mixology by chef Brent Vanderlik. A bar with intimate lighting and an avant-garde approach: cocktails are served using dry ice, rare essences, homemade bitters, and edible decor elements. Perfect for an expensive date or a late-night special.
Features
Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
472 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B2
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 02:00
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 02:00
Sunday 18:00 - 01:00