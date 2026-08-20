We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

DaNico in Toronto

DaNico

About

An exclusive project in the historic building of a former bank in Little Italy. Created by the same team as the famous Don Alfonso 1890. The chef offers the most sophisticated Mediterranean haute cuisine in a futuristic, art-filled atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

440 College St, Toronto, ON M5T 1T3
+16478001435
www.danicotoronto.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00