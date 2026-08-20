DaNico in Toronto
About
An exclusive project in the historic building of a former bank in Little Italy. Created by the same team as the famous Don Alfonso 1890. The chef offers the most sophisticated Mediterranean haute cuisine in a futuristic, art-filled atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
440 College St, Toronto, ON M5T 1T3
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00