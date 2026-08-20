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Don Alfonso 1890 in Toronto

Don Alfonso 1890

About

Michelin-starred restaurant of modern Mediterranean cuisine on the 38th floor. Known for its futuristic design, impeccable presentation of dishes and panoramic views of the city.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 17:00 - 21:00
Thursday 17:00 - 21:30
Friday 17:00 - 22:00
Saturday 17:00 - 22:00
Sunday 17:00 - 21:00