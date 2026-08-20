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Alo in Toronto

Alo

About

A legendary restaurant of modern French cuisine, consistently holding a Michelin star. Guests are offered an exquisite tasting set in an atmosphere of refined minimalism.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

163 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON M5V 2L6
+14162602222
alorestaurant.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 00:00
Thursday 17:00 - 00:00
Friday 17:00 - 00:00
Saturday 17:00 - 00:00