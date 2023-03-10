Luxury villas in Toronto
An international lifestyle calls for somewhere that allows you to step away from external demands and return to your own rhythm. A villa provides that balance through privacy, composure, and a strong sense of personal comfort.
What we offer
Life in a major Canadian metropolis calls for a residence that is highly functional without sacrificing architectural character. Our selection includes homes suited to families, executive stays, and long-term ownership.
- Substantial family residences with multiple levels and distinct private areas.
- Homes incorporating dedicated offices for remote work.
- Executive rentals for international professionals and extended business stays.
- Properties for acquisition in established neighbourhoods with strong infrastructure and connectivity.
- Contemporary residences built around modern systems and energy-efficient solutions.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Toronto’s strongest villa addresses combine substantial private homes with greenery, established amenities, and convenient access to the city centre.
- Rosedale — ravines, mature trees, and historic residences in a remarkably central setting.
- Forest Hill — generous homes, leafy streets, and an established residential atmosphere.
- Bridle Path — expansive lots and impressive estates offering exceptional privacy.
- Lawrence Park — elegant architecture, gardens, and a peaceful setting close to renowned schools.
Additional services
Toronto’s international character makes it easy to combine executive commitments with culture, gastronomy, and escapes beyond the city.
- Conference, presentation, and corporate event planning with technical coordination.
- Personal concierge assistance for restaurants, concerts, sporting events, and private occasions.
- Helicopter experiences and bespoke trips to lakes and surrounding natural areas.
- Chauffeur-driven transportation for meetings and demanding urban schedules.
Why choose us
An international city calls for a versatile approach, particularly when business, leisure, and cultural plans share the same itinerary.
- Accommodation and leisure can be coordinated around meetings, conferences, and private events.
- Dining, art, sport, and shopping recommendations are shaped around individual interests.
- Trusted local specialists can be brought in whenever additional arrangements are required.
Services for villa owners
Owners receive more than a collection of separate services. The approach combines commercial planning with the practical management of the residence.
- Tenant sourcing and negotiations with prospective buyers.
- Coordination of the residence, grounds, and external specialists.
- Demand analysis and guidance on future property use.
Transaction security guarantee
Private property transactions benefit from a clear allocation of responsibility, particularly when several intermediaries are involved.
- Verification of the authority of all representatives involved in the transaction.
- Clear allocation of obligations among the owner, tenant, and other contractual parties.
- Oversight of signing, payments, and required document handover.