About

I grew up helping my grandmother sell vegetables at the Bürkliplatz market every Saturday, which means I've been reading Zurich's rhythms since before I could read a clock. I know which bakeries the old Niederdorf families have been loyal to for three generations, when the city quietly shifts from Züridütsch formality to something much warmer, and why the locals never actually eat fondue in summer. My passion is showing you the Zurich that runs on habit, trust, and very strong coffee — the version that doesn't need to announce itself.