About

Every morning I walk through a different neighbourhood just to see what's appeared on the walls overnight — Zurich's street art scene moves faster than most people realise. I know every gallery from the established houses on Rämistrasse to the tiny project spaces in Zürich-West that only open on weekends, and I love nothing more than getting someone into a vernissage they never knew existed. My passion is connecting people to the creative pulse of this city before it becomes tomorrow's headline.