Dalí's Bar in Zurich
About
A bar with an interior inspired by Salvador Dalí. The surrealistic environment and cocktails named after the artist’s works make it a popular spot for art and culture enthusiasts.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Meinrad-Lienert-Strasse 17, 8003 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:30 - 00:00
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 01:30
Saturday17:30 - 01:30
Sunday16:30 - 22:30