BarMünster in Zurich
About
A modern bar with elements of Swiss coziness. The menu includes cocktails and wines, and themed parties and live performances are frequent. A popular spot for relaxation.
Features
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Münstergasse 30, 8001 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 23:00