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Zunfthaus zur Waag in Zurich

Zunfthaus zur Waag

About

A restaurant offering dishes made from fresh local products, including Swiss delicacies. The cozy interior with historical elements and antique furniture creates a unique atmosphere.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Münsterhof 8, 8001 Zürich
+41442169966

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00