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Ristorante Bianchi in Zurich

Ristorante Bianchi

About

A venue featuring authentic Italian cuisine, emphasizing fresh ingredients. The menu includes pasta, pizza, and seafood, creating perfect flavor combinations.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Limmatquai 82, 8001 Zürich
+41442629844

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:00
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:30 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00