Ristorante Bianchi in Zurich
About
A venue featuring authentic Italian cuisine, emphasizing fresh ingredients. The menu includes pasta, pizza, and seafood, creating perfect flavor combinations.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Limmatquai 82, 8001 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:00
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:30 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00