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Weisses Rössli in Zurich

Weisses Rössli

About

A cozy restaurant focusing on fresh local produce. The menu combines Swiss and international dishes, while the wooden elements in the interior create a warm atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Bederstrasse 96, 8002 Zürich
+41442126300

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:45 - 23:45
Wednesday11:45 - 23:45
Thursday11:45 - 23:45
Friday18:00 - 23:45
Saturday18:00 - 23:45