Weisses Rössli in Zurich
About
A cozy restaurant focusing on fresh local produce. The menu combines Swiss and international dishes, while the wooden elements in the interior create a warm atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Bederstrasse 96, 8002 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday11:45 - 23:45
Wednesday11:45 - 23:45
Thursday11:45 - 23:45
Friday18:00 - 23:45
Saturday18:00 - 23:45