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Restaurant Lumière in Zurich

Restaurant Lumière

About

An elegant restaurant with a modern minimalist interior. The menu changes with the seasons and features dishes prepared from fresh local ingredients with a creative approach.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

Widdergasse 5, 8001 Zürich
+41442115665

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00