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Rechberg 1837 in Zurich

Rechberg 1837

About

A restaurant featuring exquisite Swiss dishes presented with modern accents. A cozy atmosphere, fresh local ingredients, and an impressive wine selection enhance the experience.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Live music
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Chorgasse 20, 8001 Zürich
+41442221837

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:45 - 23:00
Wednesday11:45 - 23:00
Thursday11:45 - 23:00
Friday11:45 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00