Rechberg 1837 in Zurich
About
A restaurant featuring exquisite Swiss dishes presented with modern accents. A cozy atmosphere, fresh local ingredients, and an impressive wine selection enhance the experience.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Live music
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Chorgasse 20, 8001 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday11:45 - 23:00
Wednesday11:45 - 23:00
Thursday11:45 - 23:00
Friday11:45 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00