Profile
RU

Restaurant Lumière in Zurich

Restaurant Lumière

About

An elegant restaurant with a modern minimalist interior. The menu changes with the seasons and features dishes prepared from fresh local ingredients with a creative approach.

Features

Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Винная карта
Вино и пиво
Вегетарианские блюда
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка

Contacts

Widdergasse 5, 8001 Zürich
+41442115665
www.restaurant-lumiere.ch

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00