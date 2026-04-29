Restaurant Lumière in Zurich
About
An elegant restaurant with a modern minimalist interior. The menu changes with the seasons and features dishes prepared from fresh local ingredients with a creative approach.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Винная карта
Вино и пиво
Вегетарианские блюда
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Contacts
Widdergasse 5, 8001 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00