About

I used to sketch outfit ideas on the back of my university notes before I ever stepped foot in a single design studio — and somehow that obsession led me straight to Abu Dhabi's most quietly brilliant fashion scene. I know every corner of Manarat Al Saadiyat where emerging Emirati designers debut their first collections, and my passion is connecting people with those pieces before they ever reach a boutique window. For me, dressing well here means understanding the city's layered identity — and I make it my business to know exactly who is making what, and why it matters.