Jenny villate

About

I still remember the first time I stumbled upon a small Emirati family gathering in Al Khalidiyah, where a grandmother pressed a date into my hand before I even knew her name — that kind of quiet generosity is woven into the fabric of daily life here. I know Abu Dhabi's rhythms the way you know a close friend: when the souks shift pace after Fajr, which neighborhoods come alive after Maghrib, and where locals actually go to escape the heat and talk for hours. My passion is showing people that beneath the skyline, there's an entire world of living tradition waiting to be sat with.