We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Ray's Bar in Abu Dhabi

Ray's Bar

About

A stylish cocktail bar on the 62nd floor of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Ray’s Bar Abu Dhabi is known for its stunning panoramic views over the city and the Arabian Gulf, live music, and a relaxed atmosphere ideal for dates or evenings with friends.

Features

Live music
Seating
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Level 62 King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Al Bateen - W32 - Abu Dhabi
+97128115666

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00