Azura Panoramic Lounge in Abu Dhabi
About
A luxurious rooftop lounge at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Azura Panoramic Lounge Abu Dhabi is known for its panoramic views over the Arabian Gulf, stunning sunsets, and Mediterranean cuisine paired with cocktails.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
The St.Regis Nation Tower, The St.Regis 60476 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 01:00