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Azura Panoramic Lounge in Abu Dhabi

Azura Panoramic Lounge

About

A luxurious rooftop lounge at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Azura Panoramic Lounge Abu Dhabi is known for its panoramic views over the Arabian Gulf, stunning sunsets, and Mediterranean cuisine paired with cocktails.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

The St.Regis Nation Tower, The St.Regis 60476 - Abu Dhabi
+97126944553

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 01:00