We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Sontaya in Abu Dhabi

Sontaya

About

An elegant Thai-Indian restaurant and lounge bar on Saadiyat Island, Sontaya Abu Dhabi blends authentic Asian flavors with a relaxed seaside atmosphere, perfect for evening cocktails and dinner.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort - Abu Dhabi
+97124988088

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00