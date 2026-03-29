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Library Bar in Abu Dhabi

Library Bar

About

A cozy and stylish bar located within The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Library Bar Abu Dhabi is known for its intimate atmosphere with book-inspired décor and signature cocktails crafted by the head mixologist.

Features

Живая музыка
Посадочные места
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 01:00
Thursday 17:00 - 01:00
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 02:00
Sunday 17:00 - 01:00