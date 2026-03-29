Library Bar in Abu Dhabi
About
A cozy and stylish bar located within The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Library Bar Abu Dhabi is known for its intimate atmosphere with book-inspired décor and signature cocktails crafted by the head mixologist.
Features
Живая музыка
Посадочные места
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
Marina, The Abu Dhabi EDITION - Al Bateen - W35 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 01:00
Thursday 17:00 - 01:00
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 02:00
Sunday 17:00 - 01:00