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Etihad Modern Art Gallery in Abu Dhabi

Etihad Modern Art Gallery

About

One of Abu Dhabi’s first private art galleries, located in a cozy villa in the Al Bateen district. It focuses on contemporary art by both local and international artists, promoting cultural diversity and creative exchange.

Features

Wi-Fi

Contacts

Mall Villa - 15 Al Huwelat St - behind Al Bateen - Al Bateen - Area - Abu Dhabi
+97126210145

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 21:00
Tuesday08:00 - 21:00
Wednesday08:00 - 21:00
Thursday08:00 - 21:00
Friday08:00 - 21:00
Saturday08:00 - 21:00
Sunday08:00 - 21:00