Etihad Modern Art Gallery in Abu Dhabi
About
One of Abu Dhabi’s first private art galleries, located in a cozy villa in the Al Bateen district. It focuses on contemporary art by both local and international artists, promoting cultural diversity and creative exchange.
Features
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Mall Villa - 15 Al Huwelat St - behind Al Bateen - Al Bateen - Area - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 21:00
Tuesday08:00 - 21:00
Wednesday08:00 - 21:00
Thursday08:00 - 21:00
Friday08:00 - 21:00
Saturday08:00 - 21:00
Sunday08:00 - 21:00