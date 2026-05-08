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Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi

Zayed National Museum

About

A national museum dedicated to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, where immersive galleries explore the diversity of landscapes across the UAE and their historical influence on nature, culture, and the rhythm of life in the Emirates.

Features

Парковка

Contacts

Al Saadiyat Island - Cultural District - Abu Dhabi
+971600565566
zayednationalmuseum.ae

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 20:00
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 20:00