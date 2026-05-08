Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi
About
A national museum dedicated to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, where immersive galleries explore the diversity of landscapes across the UAE and their historical influence on nature, culture, and the rhythm of life in the Emirates.
Features
Парковка
Contacts
Al Saadiyat Island - Cultural District - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 20:00
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 20:00