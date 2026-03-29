Profile
RU

Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi

Cultural Foundation

About

A cultural center that brings together art exhibitions, a theater, a library, and educational programs, promoting Emirati heritage alongside contemporary creativity.

Features

Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

F9M5+72H - Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum St(2nd St) - Al Hisn - W3 - Abu Dhabi
+97126576348
culturalfoundation.ae

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday09:00 - 20:00
Thursday09:00 - 20:00
Friday14:00 - 20:00
Saturday09:00 - 20:00
Sunday09:00 - 20:00