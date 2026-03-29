Otoro in Abu Dhabi
About
A Japanese restaurant by chef Akmal Anuar, located in the scenic Al Qana waterfront district. Here, premium ingredients sourced directly from Japan — from rich toro from Tokyo to Kagoshima wagyu and Hokkaido uni — are transformed into refined signature dishes, served in a sleek, modern minimalist setting.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Al Maqta' St - Rabdan - RB6 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00