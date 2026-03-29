Hakkasan in Abu Dhabi
About
An iconic destination for modern Cantonese cuisine, located within the luxurious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi brings together signature lobster dim sum and delicate jasmine tea–smoked wagyu beef, complemented by inventive cocktails and a refined Eastern ambiance.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Тихая обстановка
Вегетарианские блюда
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental - W Corniche Rd - Al Ras Al Akhdar - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 18:00 - 22:30
Tuesday 18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 18:00 - 22:30
Thursday 18:00 - 22:30
Friday 18:00 - 22:30
Saturday 18:00 - 22:30
Sunday 18:00 - 22:30