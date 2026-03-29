Zuma in Abu Dhabi
About
A contemporary Japanese izakaya-style restaurant located on Al Maryah Island with stunning waterfront views, Zuma Abu Dhabi brings the philosophy of shared dining to life through robata grill specialties, delicate sashimi, and its iconic lobster with yuzu granita, all expertly prepared by chefs in an open kitchen.
Features
Живая музыка
Вегетарианские блюда
Wi-Fi
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
Island, global market - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 01:00
Thursday 12:00 - 01:00
Friday 12:00 - 02:00
Saturday 12:00 - 02:00
Sunday 12:00 - 01:00