Talea by Antonio Guida in Abu Dhabi
About
Located within the luxurious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, Talea by Antonio Guida Abu Dhabi invites you to experience authentic *cucina di famiglia* — traditional Italian family-style cuisine — which has earned it a well-deserved star from the Michelin Guide.
Features
Терраса
Посадочные места
Вегетарианские блюда
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
Al Ras Al Akhdar - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:30 - 23:00
Tuesday12:30 - 23:00
Wednesday12:30 - 23:00
Thursday12:30 - 23:00
Friday12:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:30 - 23:00
Sunday12:30 - 23:00