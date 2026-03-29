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Talea by Antonio Guida in Abu Dhabi

Talea by Antonio Guida

About

Located within the luxurious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, Talea by Antonio Guida Abu Dhabi invites you to experience authentic *cucina di famiglia* — traditional Italian family-style cuisine — which has earned it a well-deserved star from the Michelin Guide.

Features

Терраса
Посадочные места
Вегетарианские блюда
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Валет-паркинг

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:30 - 23:00
Tuesday12:30 - 23:00
Wednesday12:30 - 23:00
Thursday12:30 - 23:00
Friday12:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:30 - 23:00
Sunday12:30 - 23:00